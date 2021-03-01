BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and another person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle at Mondawmin Mall in west Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. in front of the Shoppers Food Market.READ MORE: 28 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations To Be Installed In Baltimore County
Two pedestrians stuck by a vehicle in front of Shoppers Food Market at Mondawmin Mall. CRASH Teem members are investigating the incident. One victim has been transported to an area hospital and one victim is deceased. PIO on scene pic.twitter.com/dF0lHAvZ0L
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) March 1, 2021
Further details were not immediately available.
We’re on the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at Mondawmin Mall. 1 person was killed, another transported to the hospital. There’s no information on the driver responsible at this point. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jG9D3Nq0v9
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) March 1, 2021
