COVID-19 In MD603 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed and another person was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle at Mondawmin Mall in west Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.

The crash happened around 3:25 p.m. in front of the Shoppers Food Market.

Further details were not immediately available.

