ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy is tightening some of its COVID-19 mitigation measures starting immediately after an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen, they announced Sunday evening.
This includes a return to a "full restriction of movement," the superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said.
"While our midshipman population is young and healthy, and likely able to rebound from COVID-19, there are still too many unknowns with COVID-19 to take this situation lightly. The health and safety of our entire Naval Academy family is, and will remain, my highest priority while we continue to execute our mission of developing our future naval leaders," said 63rd Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck.
“We need this to be an all-hands effort from our faculty, staff, coaches…this is not just a midshipman effort,” said Buck. “Additionally, those who may have approved credentials to access the Yard — such as sponsors, parents, active/Reserve/retired military — shall refrain from visiting the Naval Academy, even to drop off deliveries, at this time in order to minimize the spread of this virus.”
For a minimum of 10 days, these temporary measures will include bringing academic classes back to a remote classroom environment, eating all meals in dorm rooms and suspending all sports practices except varsity women’s and men’s basketball.
Midshipmen are allowed to have outdoor physical activity for at most two hours a day, with only one other roommate allowed with them, and all midshipment identified as "close contacts" will get daily antigen tests.
For more information on these restrictions, visit https://www.usna.edu/COVID-19.