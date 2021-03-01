HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Pasadena man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun during a bar fight at Cancun Cantina in Hanover.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the incident happened around 2.20 a.m. Saturday at the bar in the 7500 block of Old Telegraph Road. A number of intoxicated patrons were fighting in the parking lot when Nicholas Steven Jones lifted up his shirt, showing the gun.READ MORE: Anne Arundel Health Officials Cite Cancun Cantina Over Reports Of COVID-19 Violations
Bar security was able to get the gun and hold Jones until officers arrived, police said. The gun was later found to be unloaded.
Hours later, Anne Arundel County Health and Liquor Board inspectors investigated multiple reports of COVID-19 violations they received after an event that happened at Cancun Cantina the week before.
Editor’s note: The Anne Arundel County Police Department initially said Jones pulled the gun during a fight inside the bar. They later clarified the gun was never inside the bar nor pointed at anyone.
