HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A 31-year-old Pasadena man was arrested early Saturday morning after police said he pulled out a gun during a bar fight at Cancun Cantina in Hanover.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the incident happened around 2.20 a.m. Saturday at the bar in the 7500 block of Old Telegraph Road. A group of intoxicated patrons were fighting inside the bar when Nicholas Steven Jones pulled out an unloaded pistol and pointed it at someone.READ MORE: Anne Arundel Health Officials Cite Cancun Cantina Over Reports Of COVID-19 Violations
Bar security was able to hold Jones until officers arrived, police said.
Hours later, Anne Arundel County Health and Liquor Board inspectors investigated multiple reports of COVID-19 violations they received after an event that happened at Cancun Cantina the week before.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.