Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Parkville
By CBS Baltimore Staff
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for missing 14-year-old girl Na’Kiya Grays.

She was last seen in the 2100 block of Cider Mill Road in Parkville Sunday afternoon.

Police say she have friends in the Towson area and could be there.

Have information that could help #BCoPD locate Na’Kiya? Call 911 or 410-307-2020

