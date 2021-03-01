PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for missing 14-year-old girl Na’Kiya Grays.
She was last seen in the 2100 block of Cider Mill Road in Parkville Sunday afternoon.
Police say she have friends in the Towson area and could be there.
Have information that could help #BCoPD locate Na’Kiya? Call 911 or 410-307-2020
Na'Kiya is known to have friends in the Towson area.
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 1, 2021