Hi Everyone!
It is March the first and looking at the first seven days of this most finicky weather month, we see no arctic blast, or wintry precipitation coming our way.
Peel seven days off of the road toward Spring.
If you look at the seven following days, March 8th through 14th, there is not big hit of winter either.
Look it is sometimes hard enough to have a rock solid forecast for any tomorrow. But if you want to, with a wary eye, look at the 14 day outlook there is good news.
Does this mean run to find the speedos, SPF and shades? No. But as we all know this month can be windy, cold, and seem to last forever. Right now such is not the case.
Let’s see what happens in the second half of the month.
Personally I see one at least one more day where the words "wintry mix" make an appearance. And if that is the only case this March 2021, even then I would have to put this month in the win column.
MB!