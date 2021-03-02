PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Parkville in February.
The suspect has been identified as Tyrone Vaughan Moss, 28, of Baltimore.
Police were called just after 6 a.m. on February 28 to the 2700 block of Cold Stream Way for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
The preliminary investigation found that the incident was domestic-related, according to police.
Moss was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.