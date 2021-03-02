BREAKINGThree More Mass Vaccination Sites To Open In Maryland This Month
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old Baltimore man for allegedly shooting a family member during a dispute last month.

The Baltimore Department said investigators arrested Carnell Spencer last Thursday in the February 18 shooting that left his 49-year-old female family member injured.

Carnell Spencer. Credit: Baltimore Police

The shooting, which happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Boarman Avenue, sent the woman to the hospital.

Spencer is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

