BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old Baltimore man for allegedly shooting a family member during a dispute last month.
The Baltimore Department said investigators arrested Carnell Spencer last Thursday in the February 18 shooting that left his 49-year-old female family member injured.READ MORE: Woman Shot During Dispute Overnight In Baltimore, Police Say
The shooting, which happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 2500 block of Boarman Avenue, sent the woman to the hospital.
Spencer is charged with attempted first-degree murder.
