BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan required all Maryland school districts to return to some form of in-person and/or hybrid learning by March 1.

Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the school districts’ decisions:

Allegany County Public Schools: ACPS brought some students back on Feb. 8. However like many other districts around Maryland, they will bring back their youngest learners on March 1. Here’s the latest plan:

March 1, 2021: Students in grades Pre-K, kindergarten, and Grade 1, those students failing or failing to engage in virtual learning, and identified students with special needs will return to buildings

March 8, 2021: Students in Grades 2-5, 6, 9, and 12 will return to buildings

March 15, 2021: Students in Grades 7, 8, 10, 11 will return to buildings

Anne Arundel County Public Schools: Anne Arundel County Public Schools welcomed back students K through 5 for in-person learning on March 1.

Here’s a breakdown of the students return:

March 1: Students in ECI programs and prekindergarten through Grade 5 and Elementary ACC, Autism, Self-Contained feeder Classrooms

March 8, 2021: Students in grades 6, 9, and 12 and Secondary ACC Classrooms

March 22, 2021: Students in grades 7, 8, 10, and 11

Baltimore City Public Schools: Baltimore City Schools welcomed back their youngest students, K through second grade, before the March 1 deadline given by the governor. On Monday, they welcomed back more students and are requiring weekly testing of groups/pods of students.

Grades 3-5 begin Monday, March 1

9th grade and 12th-grade start Monday, March 1

Meanwhile, the Archdiocese of Baltimore opened its Catholic for in-person learning in the fall. Students who don’t feel comfortable learning in the classroom can take part remotely. Learn more here

Baltimore County Public Schools: Baltimore county welcomed back its youngest students Monday.

That means students in Pre-K through grad 2 returned on March 1. Students in grades 3 through 12 is specific learning programs or in career or tech will return in person on March 15. Remaining students in grades 6 and 9 will return on March 22 and then on April 6, remain students from 3-5, 7-9 and 10-12 will return to classrooms.

You can see a full lists of the schools and the detailed plan here.

Calvert County Public Schools: Students in Pre-K through grad 2 returned to the classroom on Feb. 8 as well as some students with special needs. On Feb. 22, students in grades 3 through 6 returned to in-person learning and will alternate weekly in two groups for in-person learning. On March 8, grades 7 through 12 will return to in-person learning and will follow the same alternating schedule.

Caroline County Public Schools: Students in Caroline County were already learning in-person prior to the March 1 deadline.

Three-year-old Pre-K students returned on Jan. 25, followed by 4-year-old Pre-K through third grade, 6th grade and 9th grade on Feb. 1. The 6th and 9th graders were split in two groups so that only half the students are in the buildings on any given day. Same was put in place for the 4th and 5th grades who returned on Feb. 8 and same for 7-8, 10-12 who returned on Feb. 16.

Carroll County Public Schools: Students in Carroll County returned to the classroom on Jan. 7. The new schedule follows A/B day cohorts and in-person learning two days a week. There will also continue to be virtual cohorts, very similar to the system implemented in the fall.

Cecil County Public Schools: Some students returned for in-person learning on Jan. 11. Cecil County Public Schools reopened schools for students one day a week, or at 25% capacity, on February 8.

Charles County Public Schools: Charles County has had some students back in-person learning in 2020 for Phase 1. Since then, they decided to move into Phase 2 on March 22. Phase 2 includes eligible students whose parents opted to send their child to school for in-person learning. Phase 2 students will attend in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday remains an asynchronous day for the rest of the school year. As of right now Phase 4 is expected to begin on April 19.

Dorchester County Public Schools: Students were divided in cohorts and returned to in-person learning the week of Feb. 9. The cohorts will alternate weeks in the buildings. Parents have an option for their child to attend one, two or four days a week.

Frederick County Public Schools: All grades returned in some form of in-person learning in February for two days a week.

Garrett County Public Schools: Pre-K through grade 1 started March 1. Then grades 2 through 12 will start March 15. Students will be in-person four days a week.

Harford County Public Schools: Kindergarten through grade 5 went back to school two days a week on March 1. Then grades 6 through 12 will start on March 15 and can go in for one day a week.

Howard County Public Schools: All grades have an option to begin in-person learning five days a week should they want to on March 1. Then Pre-K through 2nd grade will go back starting March 15 for one or two days a week. Grades 3-6, 9 and 12 can return to in March 29 for either one or two days a week. Then grades 7-8, 10-11 can return onto April 12 for one to two days a week.

Kent County Public Schools: Schools welcomed back some students for in-person learning in Fall 2020. Pre-K through grade 5 were welcomed back two days a week. Grades 6-8 also went back in the fall for four days a week. High school went back in February two days a week.

Montgomery County Public Schools: Students in specific special education and career and technical education programs will return to buildings on March 1. Students in kindergarten through third grade will begin to return to buildings in phases starting March 15. More students will begin to go back in April.

Prince George’s County Public Schools: Students with special needs are back for some in-person learning. Then on April 6, grades K through 5 return with some 6th through 12th graders for two days a week. The rest of the older students will begin on April 12.

Queen Anne’s County Public Schools: All grades returned for up to four hours and four days a week in February.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools: All grades returned on March 1 with two days of in-person learning.

Somerset County Public Schools: All grades returned for five full days of in-person learning in February.

Talbot County Public Schools: All grades returned for two full days of in-person learning in February.

Washington County Public Schools: All grades returned for five full days of in-person learning in February.

Wicomico County Public Schools: Pre-K returned to in-person instruction four days a week in February, while K-12 returned for in-person learning two days a week.

Worcester County Public Schools: 30% of all grades returned in January for five full days of in-person learning, while all others alternate weekly.

