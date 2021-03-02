ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County firefighter was injured after a fire broke out at an Odenton motel fire Monday evening.
According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 5:58 p.m. at a Motel 6 in the 1600 block of Annapolis Road.
The fire led the roof to collapse on the one-story, vacant building that was previously used as the pool and now used for storage.
Paramedics took a Fort Meade firefighter to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries. He was on the roof to ventilate the building, when the roof gave way. He fell 15 feet. He was treated and released.
Although a smoke alarm was installed it did not alert when the fire broke out. Damages were estimated at $25,000.
Motel occupants called 9-1-1 to report the fire and most of it was extinguished within 10 minutes of the firefighters arrival.
Investigators say the fire's cause was accidental.
