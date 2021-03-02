COVID-19 IN MD468 New Cases, 26 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department suffered minor burns while fighting a house fire in Charles County Friday night, according to officials.

The fire broke out inside of the house located in the 10000 block of Maryland Woods Court.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage before being contained.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

An overloaded power strip sparked the fire, according to officials.

