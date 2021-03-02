WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — A member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department suffered minor burns while fighting a house fire in Charles County Friday night, according to officials.
The fire broke out inside of the house located in the 10000 block of Maryland Woods Court.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Defends Controversial Response Over Baltimore City COVID-19 Vaccines
The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage before being contained.READ MORE: Officials Urge Latrobe Homes Residents To Get COVID-19 Test After Elevated Levels Of Virus Detected In Wastewater
Everyone inside was able to get out safely.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested In Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting, Anne Arundel County Police Say
An overloaded power strip sparked the fire, according to officials.