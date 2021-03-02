BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nearly a year since Zoom meetings became the new normal, and it’s safe to say they could use a pick-me-up.
Well, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter is here to help.READ MORE: Six Flags America To Reopen This Weekend
For a $100 donation, you can have a cat or dog from the shelter join your meeting for 10 minutes.
People can ask questions about the shelter and animals, or just watch the animal play!READ MORE: Unifying America: Sportswear Company Highlights Leaders Driving Social Change As Brand Ambassadors
Click here to make your donation and register your company to participate. Once you answer a few questions, someone from the BARCS team will contact you to schedule the guest appearance.
Animals are only available during regular business hours from Monday-Friday. They ask for one week’s notice.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Suffers Minor Burns Battling House Fire In Waldorf, Officials Say
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.