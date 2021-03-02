BREAKINGThree More Mass Vaccination Sites To Open In Maryland This Month
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nearly a year since Zoom meetings became the new normal, and it’s safe to say they could use a pick-me-up.

Well, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter is here to help.

For a $100 donation, you can have a cat or dog from the shelter join your meeting for 10 minutes.

People can ask questions about the shelter and animals, or just watch the animal play!

Click here to make your donation and register your company to participate. Once you answer a few questions, someone from the BARCS team will contact you to schedule the guest appearance.

Animals are only available during regular business hours from Monday-Friday. They ask for one week’s notice.

