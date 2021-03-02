ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan responded to criticism Tuesday related to the equity among coronavirus vaccine recipients in Maryland.

Hogan said the state has vaccinated 40% of the eligible population, including many vulnerable Marylanders, but understood frustrations felt by residents who are currently eligible but cannot yet schedule appointments for their vaccine.

As to the back-and-forth between the governor and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott last week about the number of vaccines the city received, Hogan said his comments were factual — Baltimore actually had a higher allocation of vaccines.

“But look, I know there are concerns about the way it was misinterpreted, “Hogan said. “We’ve been very focused on equity, that’s why we made some announcements very early on. We appointed [Brigadier General Janeen L Birckhead] to head a task force. We asked all of our local partners, particularly in Baltimore City and in Prince George’s County, to work with us on an equity plan.”

The Baltimore Convention Center mass vaccination site announced Monday it will expand its focus and prioritize vaccinating underserved communities in the city.

“It’s why we announced our equity effort with all of the leaders in Baltimore City about a month ago,” Hogan added. “It’s why we set up to mass vaccination sites there, too. I just said we’re making the convention center focused on Baltimore City residents.”

Gen. Birckhead and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford were at Baltimore city churches over the weekend to promote vaccinations.

“We’ve done far better than most other states in the country with respect to that, but it’s not good enough,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan said on Thursday he and Gen. Birckhead will host a press conference where they will layout a very detailed statewide equity plan.

“It’s going to be the first one in America,” Hogan added,” and we’re going to continue to work on that problem.”

Maryland, he said, was the first state to start tracking race in relation to an equity effort for COVID-19 testing.

