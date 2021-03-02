ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry defended his controversial response to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren’s question last week about Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s demand that Hogan reserve some doses at state-run mass vaccination sites for city residents.
Gov. Hogan said at the time that Baltimore was getting more vaccines than the city was “entitled to.”
“My comment was simply a factual one—simply the city had a higher allocation. They had the number one allocation as opposed to they were the fourth highest population—but they received the most allocation. But, look, I know there were concerns about the way it was misinterpreted. We’ve been very focused on equity,” Gov. Hogan said.
On Monday, the governor agreed to prioritize appointments at the Baltimore Convention Center for underserved Baltimore zip codes. Still, some lawmakers say the comments caused damage.
“We also need to not engage in this dangerous rhetoric of attempting to pit our other jurisdictions against each other,” State Senator Mary Washington, (D) Baltimore City, told the acting Maryland health commissioner at a vaccine oversight hearing this week.
