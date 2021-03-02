DC Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Predicted For April 2-5The National Mall National Park Service is projecting cherry blossom peak bloom will fall between April 2 to April 5.

Nefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021WJZ is proud to sponsor the Oratory Contest held during Black History Month, where students from across the state choose a quote from significant figures in the African American community that spoke to them and explained why it has defined their lives.

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 PandemicWJZ continues to celebrate Black History Month with our annual Black History Oratory Competition.

First Maryland Girls Reach Eagle Scout RankBecoming an Eagle Scout takes hard work, and for the first time in Maryland, a group of young women received this honor, the first females ever to do so in the state.

Baltimore School For The Arts Student Mia Dyer Named 2021 Recipient Of Scholastic Art And Writing AwardA Baltimore School for the Arts student recently won a prestigious regional award. Mia Dyer is a junior at the school. She's been named a 2021 recipient of the Scholastic Art and Writing Award.

Owner Of Maryland Market That Sold Winning $731M Powerball Ticket Gets $100K Bonus CheckThe owner of the western Maryland market that sold a winning $731 million Powerball ticket last month has claimed the $100,000 bonus the store earned for selling the winning ticket.