BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Meet Eloise!
The grey seal pup, less than one month old, was rescued from Cape Henlopen, Delaware on February 12. She was then taken to the National Aquarium’s Animal Care and Rescue Center on February 14.
The Aquarium’s Animal Health and Rescue teams determined Eloise was malnourished with a few lacerations on her neck, but they said she quickly progressed to the next step of her rehabilitation.
They said since she is so young, she is still considered “maternally-dependent pup,” meaning that if she were in her natural habitat, she would need be relying on her mother for milk. Because of this, her rehabilitation is focused on teaching her how to eat fish- which they said she has been exceeding expectations on.