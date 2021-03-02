COVID-19 IN MD468 New Cases, 26 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 35-year-old man died in a shooting in Glen Burnie Monday night, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 7500 block of Baleen Court for a report of a shooting. When they got to the scene, they found the victim, later identified as Robert Randall Turner, III, lying in a doorway.

Turner, of Baltimore, was taken to a hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

Officers were able to identify a suspect and took him into custody. Police identified him as 26-year-old Cortez Sherrod Artis of Baltimore.

Artis is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in the shooting, which police said was targeted.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of Turner’s death.

