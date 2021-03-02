CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Catonsville Tuesday night, according to Baltimore County Police.
Police said it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike.
Responding officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.
No suspect in custody at this time. No further information at this time.