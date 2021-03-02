ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 100 midshipmen were moved to the Graduate Hotel in downtown Annapolis Tuesday in an effort to provide more quarantine/isolation space in the Naval Academy dormitory, officials said.
Naval Academy senior leadership announced the decision to implement increased COVID-19 mitigation measures due to an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen.
This is the second wave of midshipmen moving to temporarily be moved to a downtown Annapolis hotel, officials said.
On Monday, the Academy announced that 98 midshipmen would temporarily reside at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Annapolis.
