COVID-19 IN MD468 New Cases, 26 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, US Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Nearly 100 midshipmen were moved to the Graduate Hotel in downtown Annapolis Tuesday in an effort to provide more quarantine/isolation space in the Naval Academy dormitory, officials said.

Naval Academy senior leadership announced the decision to implement increased COVID-19 mitigation measures due to an uptick in positive cases within the Brigade of Midshipmen.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This is the second wave of midshipmen moving to temporarily be moved to a downtown Annapolis hotel, officials said.

On Monday, the Academy announced that 98 midshipmen would temporarily reside at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Annapolis.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff