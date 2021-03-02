ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — After the first set of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, states won’t be seeing more doses for a few weeks.

Maryland has received an initial allocation of Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine so far. State officials said they are deploying 100% of the vaccine this week.

There will be no Johnson & Johnson shipping to the states next week, or the week after that- due to the federal government shipping out all doses they had immediately. By March 18, Maryland should be getting another shipment, state official said.

“I can assure you that whatever supply we are able to receive, we are ready to immediately deploy and get into the arms of Marylanders,” Gov. Larry Hogan said.

Officials have said J&J faced unexpected production issues with its vaccine and produced only 3.9 million doses ahead of its receiving emergency use authorization on Saturday. The company says it is on pace to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday he was pleased to hear from White House officials the news that Merck will be helping J&J manufacture the vaccines.

“For more than a month I’ve been pushing the White House to get other manufacturers to help with the production of some of the approved vaccines, and I was pleased to hear White House officials this morning on a call with the governors that Merck will now be helping to produce Johnson and Johnson vaccines,” Hogan said.

Currently, the vaccine is being produced by Baltimore-based laboratory Emergent BioSolutions.

“It takes a while to ramp up production, because we were so desperately in need of vaccines, they simply pushed out. They’ve been manufacturing these for many months, waiting for the approval. And then they just shipped out every single one they had in the one week,” Gov. Hogan said. “And now they have to catch back up again, and they just wouldn’t have any more.”

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.