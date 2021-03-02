COVID-19 In MD603 New Cases, 10 Deaths Reported
By Rick Ritter
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adrian Hill plays an important role on the field.

“It’s the pressure that drives us to perform on the field,” Hill says.

But let’s talk about this Maryland man’s day job as a rocket scientist.

That’s right this NFL referee may spend Sundays on the gridiron, but his other pass is out of this world.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter caught up with Hill at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab — where the NFL meets NASA.

You can watch the story on Wednesday at 11 p.m. on WJZ.

Rick Ritter