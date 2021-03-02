BREAKINGThree More Mass Vaccination Sites To Open In Maryland This Month
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMWJZ News @ 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore are responding to a serious crash in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.

The crash happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of St. Paul and Monument streets.

READ MORE: Six Flags America To Reopen This Weekend

Chopper 13 was over the scene and reported the roads in the area are closed.

The city’s firefighters union tweeted three vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped.

READ MORE: Unifying America: Sportswear Company Highlights Leaders Driving Social Change As Brand Ambassadors

No further details were immediately available.

MORE NEWS: Firefighter Suffers Minor Burns Battling House Fire In Waldorf, Officials Say

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff