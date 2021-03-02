BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews in Baltimore are responding to a serious crash in the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood.
The crash happened Tuesday evening near the intersection of St. Paul and Monument streets.
Chopper 13 was over the scene and reported the roads in the area are closed.
The city's firefighters union tweeted three vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped.
💥CRASH WITH RESCUE💥
St Paul St & E Monument St 21202#MountVernon @MountVernonBalt@CouncilmanETC#BMORESBravest arrived with a 3 car crash and at least 1 person trapped. Additional units requested including #BCFDR1. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/bWbd6ctbtz
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) March 2, 2021
No further details were immediately available.
