BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America in Prince Goerge’s County announced it will reopen its gates on Saturday, kicking off the longest season in park history.
The park said safety is a top priority and it has partnered with epidemiologist consultants to create a safe experience that meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines.READ MORE: Gov. Larry Hogan Defends Controversial Response Over Baltimore City COVID-19 Vaccines
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:READ MORE: Officials Urge Latrobe Homes Residents To Get COVID-19 Test After Elevated Levels Of Virus Detected In Wastewater
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
That means mask requirements, frequent cleaning of high touch areas and sanitizing stations throughout the park.MORE NEWS: Man Arrested In Fatal Glen Burnie Shooting, Anne Arundel County Police Say
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.