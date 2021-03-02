COVID-19 IN MD468 New Cases, 26 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Six Flags America in Prince Goerge’s County announced it will reopen its gates on Saturday, kicking off the longest season in park history.

The park said safety is a top priority and it has partnered with epidemiologist consultants to create a safe experience that meets or exceeds federal, state and local guidelines.

That means mask requirements, frequent cleaning of high touch areas and sanitizing stations throughout the park.

