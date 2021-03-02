Hi Everyone!

Today starts a 7-day run of sunny and dry weather. This, of course ,provided there are no changes in the outlook. But as of right now it is clear skies all the way through the weekend and into next week. That my friends will be the first time we have has a run like that since last November. It is not like we have had a ton of rain above normal. But a dry spell, if you will, we have not had. And temps, even on a roller coaster from near 60° tomorrow, to the mid 40’s to the mid 50’s rounding out the “Seven Day Forecast,” will feel much better with all that sunshine.

An easy blog today and given all the above I think it I safe to issue a “Car Wash Alert!” Time to remove February from our cars and not waste your time, effort, or money.

MB