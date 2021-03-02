WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting in Windsor Mill that left one man critically injured Monday night.
Officers responded to Northwest Hospital around 8:15 p.m. after being told that a 38-year-old man arrived at the hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.READ MORE: Six Flags America To Reopen This Weekend
The preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot inside his vehicle in the unit block of Otley Court.READ MORE: Unifying America: Sportswear Company Highlights Leaders Driving Social Change As Brand Ambassadors
Detectives from the Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit have responded to the scene and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Suffers Minor Burns Battling House Fire In Waldorf, Officials Say
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 410-307-2020.