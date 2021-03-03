HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Cancun Cantina, a popular bar in Anne Arundel County, was cited last weekend for COVID-19 violations.

“When we were here, we did find some violations, and they were cited for those violations,” Wayne Harris, of the Anne Arundel County Liquor Board, said.

Officials said management at the bar were being very cooperative and understanding as they worked to ensure their customers followed the protocol.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said Wednesday, even though capacity limits are more relaxed, that doesn’t mean the rules don’t apply.

“Bars are particularly the most high-risk activity,” Pittman said.

The county executive warned residents the virus is still out there with more contagious strains to worry about.

Even though case rates and hospitalizations are trending in the right direction, Pittman said residents should not let their guard down.

One woman who lives nearby said she’s noticed people are getting restless.

“They don’t want to wear the masks, they want to be in big crowds, they don’t think it’s going to affect them when in reality, it affects all of us,” she said.

Pittman added he’s to bars and restaurants. He said when inspectors come out, they’re not trying to shut businesses down.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.