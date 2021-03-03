For $100, A BARCS Cat Or Dog Can Crash Your Zoom MeetingFor a $100 donation, you can have a cat or dog from the shelter join your meeting for 10 minutes.

Grey Seal Pup Eloise Rescued, Rehabilitating At National Aquarium In BaltimoreThe grey seal pup, less than one month old, was rescued from Cape Henlopen, Delaware on February 12. She

DC Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Predicted For April 2-5The National Mall National Park Service is projecting cherry blossom peak bloom will fall between April 2 to April 5.

Nefertiti Griffin Wins WJZ Black History Oratory Competition 2021WJZ is proud to sponsor the Oratory Contest held during Black History Month, where students from across the state choose a quote from significant figures in the African American community that spoke to them and explained why it has defined their lives.

WJZ's Black History Oratory Competition Goes Virtual Due To COVID-19 PandemicWJZ continues to celebrate Black History Month with our annual Black History Oratory Competition.

First Maryland Girls Reach Eagle Scout RankBecoming an Eagle Scout takes hard work, and for the first time in Maryland, a group of young women received this honor, the first females ever to do so in the state.