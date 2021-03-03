COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will resume a “nearly traditional” spring sports season, with up to seven weeks of competition.

The five-phase plan starts March 8, with voluntary small group conditioning.

Try-outs and practices run from March 15 to April 3. Competitions begin April 5 through May 22.

City Schools said they’ll offer conditioning and “end-of-the-year opportunities” for non-spring athletes during spring competition season.

All students in grades 9-12 can participate, conditional on their progress toward graduation, City Schools said.

They said families and students should reach out to their individual schools for more information.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff