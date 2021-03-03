BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools will resume a “nearly traditional” spring sports season, with up to seven weeks of competition.
The five-phase plan starts March 8, with voluntary small group conditioning.READ MORE: Police Release Body-Worn Camera Footage In South Baltimore Shooting
Try-outs and practices run from March 15 to April 3. Competitions begin April 5 through May 22.
City Schools said they’ll offer conditioning and “end-of-the-year opportunities” for non-spring athletes during spring competition season.READ MORE: Referee To Rocket Scientist: Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The Field
All students in grades 9-12 can participate, conditional on their progress toward graduation, City Schools said.
They said families and students should reach out to their individual schools for more information.MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.