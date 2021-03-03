BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say is connected to several burglaries.
Donte Travis Sanders, 27, allegedly broke into a Shell gas station located in the 700 block of N. Rolling Road and stole an ATM.
He was captured on a surveillance camera committing the crime, police say.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Burglary Unit are investigating this incident.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Sanders or have any additional information, you are asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.