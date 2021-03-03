BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders on Wednesday announced the launch of a new tool aimed at tracing the source of guns being used to commit crimes in the city.
The data portal will give officers a near-realtime view of gun crime data to combat trafficking more effectively. A partnership with Mayors Against Illegal Guns and Everytown for Gun Safety, the portal will bring together data from within the Baltimore Police Department’s tracking system and ballistics and shots fired data.READ MORE: Police Release Body-Worn Camera Footage In South Baltimore Shooting
Mayor Brandon Scott said most guns used to commit crimes in Baltimore originate from outside the city and outside the state. Nearly two-thirds of guns seized last year were from outside Maryland, he said.
Commissioner and Mayor announce a new portal they say will help the city better track where illegal guns are coming from. @MayorBMScott says these illegal guns undoubtedly affect gun violence in the city. @wjz pic.twitter.com/ZFHNi8X0ME
— Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) March 3, 2021
Baltimore is the first city to have a program of this kind, he added.
In the coming days, the Baltimore Police Department will dedicate a sergeant and two detectives to the initiative.
The news conference follows a number of shootings, including three involving children, reported in the city in recent days. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said detectives are following up on leads in all three cases.
