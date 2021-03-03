BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are following leads in three separate shootings that left children hurt in Baltimore in the past week, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday.

During a news conference, Harrison said they have leads in all three cases but are not yet ready to say they have suspects or persons of interest in them.

In all three shootings, Harrison said, there were numerous people around who could provide information. He urged anyone who could help solve the cases to come forward.

Mayor Brandon Scott said finding those responsible is a top priority.

“We’re going to make sure that we’re going after these people aggressively and holding them accountable for shooting our babies,” he said.

The most recent shooting involving a child happened Tuesday afternoon in the 1600 block of Mount Royal Avenue. Police said the suspects pulled up to the victim, got out of a vehicle and shot him.

The 17-year-old boy was likely targeted, police said.

On Monday evening, a 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore, and a 10-year-old girl was among three people injured in a shooting Saturday when an argument broke out between two groups of people.

Watch The Full News Conference Below:

