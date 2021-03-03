BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days after the owner of a Baltimore strip club sued the city over COVID-19 regulations he said unfairly targeted adult entertainment, the club and the city have reached a settlement that will allow it to reopen, a law firm representing the club said Wednesday evening.
Earlier this week, Andrew Alley of The Penthouse Club said he was suing the mayor and city council over the regulations which forced adult entertainment venues to close due to the pandemic. Other indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and skating rinks were able to reopen, which Alley and his attorney Andrew Saller argued violated the club’s First Amendment rights.READ MORE: 'We're Collateral Damage': Baltimore Strip Club Owner Sues City Over 'Unconstitutional' COVID-19 Restrictions On Adult Entertainment Venues
Wednesday evening, Saller’s law firm said both sides reached an agreement allowing the club to reopen “in the very near future, while maintaining customer safety.” Specific details of the agreement were not immediately available.
In a news release, the club said it was “thrilled to be resuming live entertainment, and is ecstatic that their staff members will once again be able to return to work.
