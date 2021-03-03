BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many students across Maryland are starting their first week back in school for in-person learning. Among them are Children’s Guild students.

Not every student flourishes in school. Some need a different approach to learning tailored to their needs that goes beyond books and traditional classroom instruction.

That’s where the Children’s Guild comes in.

The nonprofit organization is being led by Jenny Livelli, its first female CEO and President.

She said their program gives students in Maryland and Washington, D.C., a chance to learn through hands-on and project-based learning at four charter schools and two special needs schools.

“It’s not just sitting and receiving education, it’s actually becoming part of the learning process,” Livelli said.

One of Julie Hummer’s sons went to the Children’s Guild Monarch Academy Schools in Glen Burnie, which taught in ways best suited to his needs.

“To have something that really was tailored to this style of learning made a great difference,” Hummer said.

At the school, he learned through expeditionary learning by looking at a topic across different subjects.

The organization also offers mental health services to help students and their parents, during a time when the need for it is especially important.

For more information on the Children’s Guild, click here.

