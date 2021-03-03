LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A former Laurel Police Department Chief was arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of arsons since 2011.

David M. Crawford, 69, of Ellicott City, is facing numerous arson and attempted murder charges, according to officials.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements, officials said.

The victims include a former City of Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials, two relatives, two of Crawford’s former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood.

Crawford is a former local law enforcement official who last served in 2010 when he resigned as Chief of the City of Laurel Police Department.

A search warrant of Crawford’s residence was executed in January 2021, during which time investigators located several critical items of evidence, including a target list of the known victims, linking him to the crimes, officials said.

In a statement, Mayor Craig Moe called the allegations “troubling and quite serious, and if proven true, members of our City of Laurel family have been victimized. And I want to say, that our thoughts and prayers are with them, and their families as this case proceeds.”

Crawford has been booked at the Howard County Detention Center.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.