BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City grand jury indicted a man for his role in the deadly shooting of an MTA Mobility driver.
Frankye Duckett was shot to death on January 29.
Ernest Ford is charged with first-degree murder and other related crimes. Prosecutors said, following an argument, Ford drove the vehicle used to transport the man who killed Duckett.
Police are still looking for 32-year-old Marquise Poteat suspected in the shooting.