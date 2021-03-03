COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore City grand jury indicted a man for his role in the deadly shooting of an MTA Mobility driver.

Frankye Duckett was shot to death on January 29.

Ernest Ford is charged with first-degree murder and other related crimes. Prosecutors said, following an argument, Ford drove the vehicle used to transport the man who killed Duckett.

Police are still looking for 32-year-old Marquise Poteat suspected in the shooting.

CBS Baltimore Staff