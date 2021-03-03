BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in an attempted armed carjacking and non-fatal shooting in Baltimore on Feb. 8.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Authorities said the suspects traveled in a stolen gray Toyota Sienna with Maryland tags.

The first suspect was wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and light shoes and was carrying a black handgun.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with reflective patches, black jeans, black shoes and a ski mask.

The third suspect was wearing a dark denim jacket, hoodie and jeans.

In the video, you can see the suspects follow the victim into the front yard of 900 block of E. Jeffery Street around 10 p.m. That’s when the first suspect pulls out a gun and demands the victim’s keys. A struggle ensues and the victim sustains a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. The suspects fled. They should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect vehicle was since been recovered by BPD. However, the suspects have not been identified or apprehended at this time.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080 or you can call anonymously to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

