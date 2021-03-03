BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Orioles manager Joe Altobelli, who led the O’s to a world championship in 1983, has died. He was 88.
Altobelli played three seasons in the major leagues before becoming the manager of the Rochester Red Wings in 1971. That’s when Rochester was the Orioles top minor league affiliate.
He was so popular as a manager he became known as Rochester’s “Mr. Baseball.”
They hired him in 1983, and led them to their first World Series title since 1970.
He spent 59 years in organized baseball as a player, coach, manager and then finally a broadcaster with the Rochester Red Wings before retiring in 2009.