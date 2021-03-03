BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man charged in the fatal shooting of Breonna Rogers was indicted by a Baltimore City Grand Jury on Tuesday.
Major Kinchen was indicted on first-degree murder and weapons charges.READ MORE: Referee To Rocket Scientist: Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The Field
According to court documents, Baltimore Police officers were notified of a suspicious death on Swann Drive in Druid Hill Park shortly after 8 p.m. on January 19.
A motorist reported seeing a woman wrapped in a blanket, laying on the ground, with visible blood on her hands. Medics responded and pronounced the victim, identified as Rogers, dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body.
During the investigation, detectives learned the victim’s car was last seen with her boyfriend, Kinchen, who she lived with at an apartment in the 3600 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.READ MORE: Suspect Accused Of Fleeing Crash On I-495 Arrested Wednesday Night, Maryland State Police Say
Detectives found suspected blood droplets outside the lobby of the apartment complex and found Kinchen inside the apartment with a HI-Point .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and the victim’s car keys.
Baltimore Police detectives seized the victim’s vehicle and were able to determine that it was the primary scene of the homicide.
Video footage from various locations allegedly depicts Kinchen leaving the apartment complex with the victim in her car, prior to her death, and returning without her present, according to court documents.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccination Frustration: Concerns Over Equity, Cutting In Line As Maryland Deals With Limited Supplies
Kinchen faces life in prison if convicted.