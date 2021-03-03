CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a hotel parking lot in Catonsville later Tuesday evening.
Baltimore County police responded to the Ramada by Wyndham Baltimore West Hotel in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike just before 8:30 p.m.
They found a man lying in the parking lot of the hotel. He had been shot to his upper body, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.