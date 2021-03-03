COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Catonsville, Crime, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

CATONSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in a hotel parking lot in Catonsville later Tuesday evening.

Baltimore County police responded to the Ramada by Wyndham Baltimore West Hotel in the 6400 block of Baltimore National Pike just before 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Police Release Body-Worn Camera Footage In South Baltimore Shooting

They found a man lying in the parking lot of the hotel. He had been shot to his upper body, police said.

READ MORE: Referee To Rocket Scientist: Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The Field

He was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Third Stimulus Check: Why Your Next Relief Payment May Not Be $1,400

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and ask anyone who may have information to contact them by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff