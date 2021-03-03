COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Gas prices, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gas prices continue to climb in Maryland and across the nation.

Prices at the pump are at their highest daily total since August 2019.

The national average is up nine cents since last week to $2.74.

The price jump is a direct result of last month’s winter storm that took 26 refineries offline.

Motorists can expect to see prices continue to slowly climb until refinery operations stabilize.

Marylanders, on average, are paying $2.72 for a gallon of regular gas. That’s up from $2.69 last week.

Just a month ago, Marylanders were paying $2.47.

