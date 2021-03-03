BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland SNAP participants can now use their benefits to receive online grocery delivery and pickup for Food Lion via Instacart.
With this launch, EBT SNAP online payment will now be available at more than 30 Food Lion stores across Maryland.
This follows the USDA Food and Nutrition Service's most recent approval allowing Instacart and Food Lion to launch a SNAP online partnership.
Customers can now shop and select from Food Lion's EBT SNAP-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, they will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order.
Through March 16, Instacart will waive delivery and/or pickup fees on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account.