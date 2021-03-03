EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Mount St. Mary’s philosophy professor Joshua Hochschild is facing calls to resign following an article he wrote for a conservative website.

In the online article, Hochschild repeats lies about the election being “stolen,” describes the January 6 Trump rally before the capitol insurrection and said of the riot, “it was a protest and some people took it too far.”

Student Brea Purdie created the petition calling for Hochschild’s resignation.

“I’m not so much surprised he posted the article, but I’m surprised with the way Mount St. Mary’s is handling the situation,” Purdie said.

More than 1,700 have signed it.

Hochschild declined interview requests, but Mount St. Mary’s issued a statement about “academic freedom” and “mutual respect.”

Hochschild had no role in the riot itself.

Constitutional Law professor Michael Greenberger, with the University of Maryland Center for Health and Homeland Security, said knowing that, the professor is protected.

“The students are right to raise it as a problem,” Greenberger said. “I think Mount St. Mary’s is right, based on the evidence they have, to protect this person’s status.”

At least seven Marylanders have been federally charged for their roles in the insurrection.

Those seven have been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and some with assault on an officer.

Howard County’s Matthew Miller is facing nine federal charges, including using a fire extinguisher on police officers protecting the Capitol. He’s seen in his criminal complaint wearing the Maryland flag as a cape.

“I suspect we will see more Maryland citizens swept up in this,” Greenberger said.

Greenberger said, while the threat from far-right groups is greater now than in January, arrests serve as a deterrent.

“The people who are showing up as indicted defendants in federal court, I see a lot of surprises in their comments and in their faces,” he said.

The Mount St. Mary’s provost said the school is working on a “diversity, equity, and inclusion task force action plan.”

