SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles continue to bring in young players with a focus on the future. It’s a process that requires patience, for the fans and players.

The Orioles’ rebuild is now in its third year. The minor league system is growing in annual ratings with a steady accumulation of young talent.

“Yeah, that’s all you can ask for from an organization is to do really well with trades and drafts,” Orioles outfielder Austin Hays said.

General Manager Mike Elias and Manager Brandon Hyde have the job of projecting which players are best suited for long-term success.

The foundation is undisputed: it’s youth.

“We’re not rolling too many veterans out there that have been through the AL East wars,” Hyde said. “We’re continuing to be young, we’re continuing to be a little bit inexperienced, but I think we’re getting more athletic.”

Orioles outfielder Ryan Mountcastle said the team is “hungry.”

“It’s a lot of young guys,” he said. “We’re hungry, we’re energetic. I think we have a really good team and I think we’re going to compete in this league. I’m really excited to see how we do this year.”

“We have a special group and we have a 0.0 chance to make the playoffs,” Orioles LHP Paul Fry said. “but that’s whatever. We have a special group here, so I’m excited.”

Orioles outfielder Jahmai Jones, who played with the Los Angeles Angels last year, said he is ready to be part of building a new, winning-tradition in Baltimore.

“Everybody understands the hunger,” he said. “The kind of being counted out that people are giving us. We are a younger team, but we’re ready to play with the best.”

