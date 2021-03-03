BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have released the body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in south Baltimore last month.
The shooting happened around 7:35 p.m. on February 17 in the 400 block of Gilmore Street. Police were in the area when they saw a man they believed to be armed.READ MORE: Ethics Professor Weighs In On Marylanders Jumping Lines To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
The video shows the man with a handgun point it at an officer inside a squad car and fire, hitting the vehicle.
READ MORE: Baltimore Teen Activist Uses Art To Call Attention To Climate Change
Officer Courtney Wright, the officer who was fired at, returned fire. The shooter fled into an alley and was able to get away, police said.
Wright has been a member of the department since September 2011.
The shooting remains under investigation; anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2300 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Star-Spangled Banner, Written During War Of 1812 In Baltimore, Celebrates 90th Birthday As National Anthem
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.