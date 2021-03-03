BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Adrian Hill plays an important role on the field.
“It’s the pressure that drives us to perform on the field,” Hill says.READ MORE: Experts Are Warning Of Potential COVID Surge While Several Governors Loosen Restrictions
But let’s talk about this Maryland man’s day job as a rocket scientist.READ MORE: Security Heightened In DC Due To QAnon Conspiracy Theory About March 4
That’s right this NFL referee may spend Sundays on the gridiron, but his other pass is out of this world.
WJZ’s Rick Ritter caught up with Hill at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab — where the NFL meets NASA.MORE NEWS: National Guard Protecting U.S. Capitol Served 'Raw, Moldy Food,' Some With Metal Shavings, Lawmakers Say
You can watch the story on Wednesday at 11 p.m. on WJZ.