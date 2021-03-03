WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security in Washington D.C. over a “concerning” far right-wing conspiracy theory that could bring more protesters downtown.
The QAnon theory suggests that former President Donald Trump will retake power on March 4 — the date marked the Inauguration Day for presidents prior to 1933.
According to CBS News, a security bulletin from the House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett said they were working closely with Capitol Police to monitor potential protests and demonstrations related to the “true Inauguration Day.”
Officials say the threat has declined some since the Jan. 6 riots.
"The significance of this date has reportedly declined amongst various groups in recent days," Blodgett said in a statement Tuesday to CBS News. "At this time, the USCP has no indication that groups will travel to Washington, D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence."
Capitol Police said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night: “The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners. Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th.”
— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) March 2, 2021
