COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Local TV, March 4, QAnon, true Inauguration Day, U.S. Capitol Police, U.S. Capitol riots, Washington DC protests

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security in Washington D.C. over a “concerning” far right-wing conspiracy theory that could bring more protesters downtown.

The QAnon theory suggests that former President Donald Trump will retake power on March 4 — the date marked the Inauguration Day for presidents prior to 1933.

READ MORE: Experts Are Warning Of Potential COVID Surge While Several Governors Loosen Restrictions

UNITED STATES – MARCH 01: A member of the Michigan National Guard stands guard at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

According to CBS News, a security bulletin from the House Sergeant at Arms Timothy Blodgett said they were working closely with Capitol Police to monitor potential protests and demonstrations related to the “true Inauguration Day.”

Officials say the threat has declined some since the Jan. 6 riots.

Crisis at the Capitol: Complete Coverage

“The significance of this date has reportedly declined amongst various groups in recent days,” Blodgett said in a statement Tuesday to CBS News. “At this time, the USCP has no indication that groups will travel to Washington, D.C. to protest or commit acts of violence.”

READ MORE: National Guard Protecting U.S. Capitol Served 'Raw, Moldy Food,' Some With Metal Shavings, Lawmakers Say

Capitol Police said in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night: “The Department is aware of concerning information and intelligence pertaining to March 4th and continues to work with all of our law enforcement partners. Based on the intelligence that we have, the Department has taken immediate steps to enhance our security posture and staffing for a number of days, to include March 4th.”

MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: 786 New Cases As Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Fall

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff