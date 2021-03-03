COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect being sought after fleeing a crash on I-495 was arrested Wednesday night, according to Maryland State Police.

A preliminary investigation indicates a Virginia State Police trooper was pursuing a reckless driver on I-495.

Just after entering Maryland, the suspect struck two vehicles, injuring one person, and continued on, police said.

The suspect then hit the Virginia State Police patrol car before crashing into a jersey wall. The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.

 

Troopers recovered a rifle in the roadway near the car the suspect was driving.

The suspect was later arrested at a fast-food restaurant in the 5200 block of River Road.

He was arrested without incident and taken to the Rockville Barrack, police said.

Charges are pending, according to police.

CBS Baltimore Staff