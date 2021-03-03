BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect being sought after fleeing a crash on I-495 was arrested Wednesday night, according to Maryland State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates a Virginia State Police trooper was pursuing a reckless driver on I-495.
Just after entering Maryland, the suspect struck two vehicles, injuring one person, and continued on, police said.
The suspect then hit the Virginia State Police patrol car before crashing into a jersey wall. The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.
Troopers recovered a rifle in the roadway near the car the suspect was driving.
The suspect was later arrested at a fast-food restaurant in the 5200 block of River Road.
Charges are pending, according to police.