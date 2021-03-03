COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A place known for its bagels in Maryland is setting up a new shop in Baltimore County.

THB Bagelry & Deli is getting ready to open its largest location to date in Owings Mills.

The store features socially distanced indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a large waiting area, contactless ordering kiosks and a walk-up window for mobile orders.

The location is set to open in May at the Mill Station Shopping Center.

