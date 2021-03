Referee To Rocket Scientist: Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The FieldThe pressure of being an NFL referee is immense. All eyes are on you with every call that’s made. But how about being a rocket scientist, as well? One Maryland man has juggled both jobs for years.

Ongoing Orioles Rebuild Requires Patience For Fans And Players, But Team Is 'Hungry' For SuccessThe Orioles continue to bring in young players with a focus on the future. It's a process that requires patience, for the fans and players.

Washington Football Team Replacing Cheerleading Team With Coed Dance TeamWashington will not have cheerleaders for the first time since the NFL’s longest-running cheerleading team was founded in 1962, with a coed dance team taking its place.

Former Baltimore Orioles Manager Joe Altobelli, Who Led The O's To 1983 World Series Title, Dies At 88Former Orioles manager Joe Altobelli, who led the O's to a world championship in 1983, has died. He was 88.