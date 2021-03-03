BALTIMORE (WJZ) — What a beautiful fine day we have ahead of us. Sunny, no wind, and temps very near 60°. Enjoy the mild while it is with us today as chillier air, not unexpectedly as it is early March, is on the way.
But day’s like this will become, albeit slowly, more the norm as each week takes us closer to early Spring. It is early March and the traditional March winds are coming to join us again tomorrow and on Friday.
That along with a dip in temperatures behind a cold front moving through tonight will be a reminder of the current season. But by Monday, and Tuesday, we go right back to the mild. And as we take a look down the road it looks like, in the near future, your snow shovel may be getting a bit lonely.
MB!