By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting in northwest Baltimore on Thursday night.

Police responded to the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue around 7:16 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

This is the fifth child shot in Baltimore City in the past week.

For now, Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2466 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

