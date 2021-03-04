BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, the fourth child shot in the city in the past week.
Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street around 3:16 p.m.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Following Leads In Cases Of 3 Children Shot In City In Past Week
Responding officers found the victim in the 1900 block of McHenry Street suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was immediately taken into surgery. His condition is currently unknown, police said.
Detectives investigating the shooting learned the victim had just exited the food market that is located in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.READ MORE: Police: Suspects Exit Car, Shoot 17-Year-Old Boy On Mount Royal Avenue
At that time, two unknown suspects approached the victim and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives in the Southern District at (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Police are still investigating leads in the other three shootings involving children, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.