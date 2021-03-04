First-Ever Annapolis Oyster Fest Kicks OffCrabs may get a lot of attention in Maryland, but if you're looking for some great oysters, you may want to head down to Annapolis.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery Spreads St. Patrick's Day Celebrations Over Entire Month Amid PandemicSaint Patrick’s Day is still over a week away, but the Guinness Open Gate Brewery is already gearing up for its first celebration.

'Arch Madness' Bracket Challenge To Determine Baltimore's Best Architectural LandmarksIn the spirit of March Madness, the city is honoring its history with a bracket-style competition showcasing some of the city's architectural landmarks.

Maryland Zoo Adds New Live Camera Feed To Watch Zebras, OstrichesThe Maryland Zoo has added a new live camera for people to check out the African Watering Hole exhibit from the comfort of home.

Star-Spangled Banner, Written During War Of 1812 In Baltimore, Celebrates 90th Birthday As National AnthemIt has been 90 years to the day since "The Star-Spangled Banner" became our National Anthem.

For $100, A BARCS Cat Or Dog Can Crash Your Zoom MeetingFor a $100 donation, you can have a cat or dog from the shelter join your meeting for 10 minutes.