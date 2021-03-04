BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two men are facing charges for allegedly crashing a carjacked vehicle into a trash truck along I-695 last week, Baltimore County Police said.
Daryl Maurice Brown, 19, of Middle River, and Robert Louis Davis, 18, of Baltimore, were both in the vehicle when they attempted to exit I-695 onto Pulaski Highway and collided with the trash truck, according to Baltimore County Police.
The crash caused the inner loop of I-695 to be closed for several hours.
Brown and Davis were taken to area hospitals for injuries they sustained in the crash. The two are accused of stealing the vehicle from a woman after assaulting her.
The victim was treated and released from an area hospital.
Brown faces charges of carjacking, robbery, theft and assault; Davis faces charges of assault, theft and robbery.
Both men are being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center following bail review hearings Wednesday.